Investigation launched to determine possible connection between yesterday’s seizure and 324 packages of cocaine

La Romana.- On Wednesday, the National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD) announced the confiscation of 324 packages of drugs suspected to be cocaine, along with the arrest of two Venezuelans off the coast of La Romana. DNCD agents also seized 1,812 pills believed to be ecstasy, which will undergo analysis at the Dr. Defilló Public Health Laboratory. The DNCD is investigating whether these drugs are related to the 692 packages of cocaine confiscated in La Altagracia on Tuesday, as they had similar “modus operandi.” In that operation, three Dominicans and two Venezuelans were apprehended.

The authorities intercepted the 324 packages after receiving a tip that a boat was attempting to smuggle drugs into the country. The 23-foot, blue “Go Fast” vessel had no registration or name. During the operation, authorities also seized a satellite telephone, two life jackets, several fuel jugs, a refrigerator with water and energy drinks, and other evidence from the detainees.

The Public Ministry is conducting an investigation to determine whether others were involved in the drug confiscation and to bring them to justice. According to DNCD spokesperson Carlos Devers, more than a ton of cocaine has been seized in the last 48 hours, and over four tons so far this month. The confiscated packages in La Romana will be analyzed by the National Institute of Forensic Sciences to determine the exact type and weight of the substance.