Task Force to combat crime is created in the Dominican Republic

A new unit has been established by the Attorney General’s Office, in collaboration with other organizations that aim to combat organized crime, to target money laundering and criminal networks. The Task Force is comprised of various institutions such as the National Police, National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD), Customs Directorate, Internal Revenue Directorate, Analysis Unit Finance, National Department of Investigations (DNI), Superintendence of Banks, and the Treasury of the Social Security.

The creation of the Task Force has been applauded by prosecutor Miriam Germán, who hopes it will strengthen the fight against criminal networks. The Task Force will work to create an Institutional Force, which will involve the formation of a dedicated and permanent team coordinated by the Public Ministry. The team will conduct analysis and provide support for investigative tasks.

The agreement was signed at the National Palace in the presence of Vice President Raquel Peña.