Warning: Those who cause noise will face stricter measures

Santo Domingo.- The Environment Attorney and the regional director of the National Police District have announced that they will take a more drastic approach towards violators of Law 90-19 on sound pollution, including immediate arrests in cases of recidivism and business closures. The announcement comes on International Noise Awareness Day, where the Environment Attorney expressed concern over the high number of noise pollution complaints, with more than 95% of the cases being received by the Specialized Attorney for the Defense of the Environment. The director of the National Police District further emphasized that controlling noise is a priority and that they will not limit themselves to merely confiscating horns from businesses.

The community is also taking action, with 50 neighborhood associations and six talks held to raise awareness of pollution and noise. Another initiative, sponsored by the National Fund for Innovation and Scientific and Technological Development and the Pedro Henríquez Ureña National University, involves residents of the Colonial Zone in the creation of the first noise map in the country. The project aims to identify hot spots, collect evidence of environmental violations, and guide future decision-making based on data collected by ordinary citizens and analyzed by specialists. Participants can download a digital application available on the App Store and Play Store to measure noise, which will be calibrated with a physical sound level meter. The objective of the induction is to recruit volunteers to participate in the survey, which will involve measuring noise in 100 points in the leading city of America for eight continuous hours.

The project is expected to start next month and will benefit the town, with the potential to be used for the entire country. The president of the Association of Owners and Residents of the Colonial City expressed support for the initiative, noting that they have serious problems with noise in the Colonial City. With these efforts by both the authorities and the community, it is hoped that noise pollution will be addressed and controlled in the National District.