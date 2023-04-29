250 families under tarpaulins after eviction in Villa Mella area

The evicted families occupied the land after Tomás Hernández Alberto, director of the IAD, parceled it out in 2003 and nobody bothered them until ten days ago. JORGE MARTÍNEZ / LISTÍN DIARIO

The evictions carried out ten days ago in the Marañón sector, Villa Mella, left 250 families sleeping in the street, protected only by improvised tarps to protect them from the inclement weather.

To eat, the families have improvised a communal fire where they cook the food they get and share it among all of them.

The houses were destroyed using backhoes protected by dozens of police officers assisted by hooded civilians who terrorized older people, women, and children.

Wednesday, the 19th of this month, was a tragic day for the sector because, from 5:00 in the morning, they were awakened by the destruction of their houses and verbal and physical aggressions, according to Pelagio Matías. “That day, at 5:00 in the morning, the community looked like Ukraine and Russia at war. Mothers running through the bush to protect our children. That was pitiful,” explained Matías. Reporters from Listín Diario visited the area yesterday and observed hundreds of families lying on mattresses placed under a tent in the street and cooking, in a single pot, food to be shared among the villagers.

Those affected indicated that during the day, they go to the homes of their relatives to receive support and greet their children since they are no longer residing with them due to the situation. At night they return to assist each other as much as possible. “The children are living with our siblings and relatives; after these people came, we are very afraid that something will happen to them,” said Pablo, another affected person.

He also stated that the children were traumatized after the injustices and required psychological assistance.

“These children wake up in the wee hours of the morning scared, just saying, here come the hooded men. They will need assistance,” said Pablo. The result is that several people have been injured, and families have had their houses completely demolished.