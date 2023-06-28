Edesur will use drones to detect failures in energy distribution lines

Santo Domingo.- Edesur Dominicana has recently unveiled an innovative technological system aimed at monitoring and detecting line overload in real time. This cutting-edge system is set to minimize disruptions and prioritize scheduled maintenance activities.

This advanced solution incorporates the use of drones equipped with thermographic cameras, enabling the collection and transmission of vital data to the Network Operations Center (COR). Such information will enable prompt preventive actions in the face of potential issues or emergencies.

Milton Morrison, the general manager of Edesur, highlighted the significance of employing these thermal imaging drones in preventive maintenance. By identifying equipment with hot spots, these devices can play a crucial role in detecting potential failures before they occur.

Furthermore, Morrison emphasized that this technology’s primary objective is to proactively address any possible contingencies while reducing the need for corrective maintenance, which typically occurs after a system fault has already transpired.