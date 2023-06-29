Santo Domingo.- During a ceremony commemorating the birth anniversary of Rosa Duarte, Wilson Gómez Ramírez, the president of the Duartiano Institute, raised concerns about Chinese businesses in the Dominican Republic employing a large number of Haitian workers, in violation of Article 135 of Law 16-92. The article stipulates that 80% of employees in companies should be Dominican nationals. Ramírez criticized the Dominican authorities for their apparent indifference to the situation.

The ceremony took place at the National Pantheon in the Colonial Zone, attended by members of the Duartiano Institute, representatives of cultural organizations, and special guests. Ramírez praised Rosa Duarte Díez for her bravery and integrity in the fight for national independence. He described her as an exceptional woman who played a crucial role in the formation of the Dominican State through her involvement in La Trinitaria society.

Ramírez emphasized that Rosa Duarte was instrumental in manufacturing bullets and cartridges for the revolutionary movement. He highlighted her participation in the uprising on February 27, 1844, at the San Genaro Bastion, which played a significant role in securing freedom for Dominicans.

Furthermore, Ramírez expressed his belief that Canada’s assistance to Haiti should be conducted outside of the Dominican Republic. He welcomed Canada’s efforts to support Haiti but stressed the importance of diplomatic matters concerning Haiti being handled at the appropriate diplomatic headquarters in the neighboring state.

Ramírez commended El Salvador for offering to establish a cooperation office with Haiti and appreciated the outcome of the 57th meeting of the Central American Integration System (SICA) Heads of State and Government. He expressed hope that international efforts would assist Haiti in overcoming the ongoing crisis affecting the country.