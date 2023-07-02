Who is the new manager of Edeeste, Manuel Alberto Mejia Naut?

On an interim basis, the Unified Council of Electricity Distribution Companies (CUED) appointed and replaced Andrés Julio Portes Pompiano, professor and engineer Manuel Alberto Mejía Naut.

Before his appointment, Mejía Naut served as project manager of Empresa Distribuidora del Este (Edeeste).

Also, from 2013 to 2020, he was the operations manager of Empresa de Transmisión de Electricidad Dominicana (ETED).

Naut has been a Universidad Tecnológica de Santiago (UTESA) professor since 2005.

He graduated from the Universidad Autónoma de Santo Domingo (UASD) in Mechanical Engineering.

At Edeeste, he has also served as investment project management manager from 2009 to 2012 and as director of Loss Control.

He holds two master’s degrees from the Antonio de Nebrija University in Spain, one in Renewable Energy and the other in project management.

He also holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra.

This Friday, the Unified Council of Electricity Distribution Companies (CUEDE) approved the interim appointment of Manuel Alberto Mejia Naut.

According to CUED information, the removal is executed “as part of the changes made to address the energy supply in its concession area.”