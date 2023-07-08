Government issues decree establishing a 10-year ban on sea turtles

The Executive Branch issued decree 285-23, establishing a 10-year ban on the capture, killing, egg collection, and commercialization of sea turtles.

Among them, whose common names are: Green Turtle, Hawksbill, Guacamo, and Tinglar.

This decree establishes that manufacturing, trading, and selling handicrafts made from the shells of the aforementioned turtles is prohibited.

Likewise, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources is instructed to make the corresponding adjustments in its internal processes to immediately initiate the application of this decree and notify the general public of the prohibition concerning the species of the family Chelonidae and Dermochelydae.