Government delivers 120 low-cost housing units in Baní

Fifty-four of the purchasers are heads of household of elementary, high school, and university teachers.

The Dominican Government delivered this Saturday 120 low-cost apartments, 31 of which belong to the National Housing Plan Familia Féliz of the Ministry of the Presidency, this being the ninth delivery of projects.

The ceremony was headed by the Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, and the Minister of the Presidency, Joel Santos Echavarría.

The houses are located in the Residencial Los Maestros, in Boca Canasta, Baní; of the 120 families that benefited, 54 have teachers of basic, secondary, and university education as heads of household.

“For me it is truly very special to be here today with you accompanying the beneficiaries of this important National Housing Plan Happy Family program and, in particular, I feel doubly happy, first because what President Abinader wants is that all families can have a decent space that can be called home, and second, because it will be occupied by teachers and I am a teacher,” said the vice president, Raquel Peña.

Peña also said that with this National Housing Plan Happy Family, one of the main objectives of this administration is materialized: to improve the quality of life of each one of the Dominicans and that it is a joy to be able to change the lives of teachers, professionals who contribute so much to the development of our society.

“We are very committed to continue working 24/7, our President works 20 hours sometimes, so that projects of this nature are carried out more and more and with this quality”, said the Vice President.

On his side, the Minister of the Presidency, Joel Santos Echavarría, explained that among the bonds that the beneficiaries will receive through the National Housing Plan, Happy Family are the Bono Inicial, Bono Itbis, Bono Tasa 7 Años—also, the Bono Mujer, which in this opportunity benefits ten banilejas who are heads of household.

“We are pleased to inform you that of the beneficiaries of this residential project will receive bonds from the Dominican Government for RD$37.7 million and the heads of household selected by the Ministry of Women, an additional bond that exceeds RD$2.0 million,” the minister specified.

Santos Echavarría indicated that the Los Maestros residential complex will become a model space of healthy coexistence due to the diversity and quality of professionals who will turn this environment into a home environment today.

“They are the ones who carry on their shoulders the academic formation of our children, and having so many educators in the same place makes this residence a real luxury,” he said.

Meanwhile, the developer of the project, Manuel de los Santos, indicated that for them, as a company, it is of great joy that their project is part of the National Plan of Happy Family Housing since thousands of families benefit from being able to achieve the dream of acquiring a decent and quality home.

“This project represents a total investment of 500 million pesos and consists of 20 buildings of eight apartments each, for a total of 160 units, of which a large part were destined to the Happy Family Housing Plan”, explained De los Santos.

The handing-over ceremony was attended by the Ministers of Education and Women’s Affairs, Ángel Hernández and Mayra Jiménez, as well as the Vice-Minister of Investment Projects of the Ministry of the Presidency, Camel Curi, who is responsible for the Happy Family Plan.

Also present were the director of Banreservas Real Estate Projects, Ariel Polanco, and the senior director of Commercial Alliances of the entity, Paula González.

Also present were Deputy Julio Fulcar and the municipal mayor Santo Ramírez.