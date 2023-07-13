Launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket can be seen this morning from the Dominican Republic

The Dominican Astronomical Society has announced that people in the Dominican Republic will have the opportunity to observe the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink rocket early on Friday. If weather conditions permit, the rocket will pass north of the island at an altitude of over 200 kilometers.

The launch will be visible to the naked eye throughout the country. Observations should begin at 12:47 a.m. on Friday, July 14th. This launch will be the last for the Starlink V1.5 satellites, with future launches featuring the new generation Starlink V2.0.

The Dominican Astronomical Society advises looking northwest and north, high in the sky, as the rocket moves from left to right. Photos taken during the event can be shared on social media using the hashtag #Falcon9RD.