Banco Agrícola with 6% rate in Constanza

The attractive financing rate of 6% per annum offered by Banco Agrícola (Bagrícola) for the purchase of machinery, high-tech equipment, and the implementation of new projects in the field, is one of the main attractions of the Harvest Festival 2023, inaugurated yesterday in Constanza. Hundreds of agricultural producers and service areas, such as tourism and commerce, participate in this important exhibition, which shows the latest advances in the national agricultural sector.

The administrator of Bagrícola, Fernando Durán, said that “with this attractive rate we are fulfilling our institutional responsibility to promote agricultural development at all levels” at the opening of the fair that takes place at the Domestic Airport 14 de Junio, Constanza, and lasts until tomorrow. This activity is organized by the Association for the Development of Constanza and, in this version, pays tribute to the Japanese and Spanish colonies in recognition of their contributions to the agricultural, cultural, and gastronomic development of that area.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz, and the Japanese ambassador in the country, Masahiro Takagi; the deputy administrator of Bagrícola, Juan Rosario; Agustín Amézquita, director of the Northern region; Yisel Quesada, manager of the Santiago branch, as well as government, legislative and municipal authorities of the province of La Vega. Visitors to the exhibition can purchase quality agricultural products and participate in talks on topics that will help them with their crops and the recycling of agricultural waste.