Dominican Republic records 189 robberies per day on average, according to official data

In the first six months of this year, 2023, 34,293 robberies were registered in the Dominican Republic, representing an average of 189 daily robberies.

According to the report Análisis Estadístico de criminalidad of the National Police and the Procuraduría General de la República, the month in which the most robberies have been reported this year is March, when 6,318 occurred and the month in which the least have been registered was January with 4,445.

These types of robberies include theft, robbery, snatching, and burglary.

According to the data, robberies steadily grew from January to March, when it presented its highest peak (6,318) and then a moderate decrease until June.

Robberies by month in the period January to June 2023. (STATISTICAL ANALYSIS OF CRIMINALITY OF THE NATIONAL POLICE AND THE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE).

The figures indicate that after 4,445 robberies were registered in January, these increased in February when there were 5,634, and continued to increase in March with 6,318; in April, there were 5,803; in May, there were 6,197 and in June, there were 5,896.

Compared to January, the statistics indicate an increase in robberies in February, March, April, May, and June.

Per day

If the average per day over the six months (January to June, in which there are 181 days), those 34,293 thefts reported in that period would give an average of 189 thefts per day.

However, this would only be average since some months and times register more or fewer robberies than others.

Thefts decrease compared to 2022

According to statistics provided by the National Police, if we compare the first six months of 2023 with the first six months of 2022, there is a decrease of 17% in robberies this year.

From January to June 2022, 41,418 robberies were registered, 7,125 thefts more than in 2023.

Crime totals

The National Police report contains the total number of criminal incidents registered between 2022 and 2023.

In addition to robberies (theft, robbery, snatching, and burglary), the report measures total crime incidences by also calculating vehicle and motorcycle thefts, injuries (by firearms due to social conflict and crime), and homicides (due to social conflict and crime).

The total statistics (considering all these facts) indicate that in the first semester of 2022, there were 45,547 criminal incidences and that in the same period of 2023, there were 37,560, reflecting a decrease of 18%.

Crime incidents at the national level (Statistical Analysis of Criminality of the National Police and the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic).

“Comparing at the national level the year 2022 and the year 2023 from the period of January 1st to June 30th, we have an overall percentage decrease in crime of 18%,” details the National Police in the report.

In both years, robberies (41,418 in the first semester of 2022 and 34,293 in the first semester of 2023) and motorcycle thefts (1,935 in the first semester of 2022 and 1,317 in the first semester of 2023) represent the highest number of crime incidences.