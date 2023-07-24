Government will invest RD$600 million to guarantee sustainable management of Saona Island

President Luis Abinader recently made a significant visit to Saona Island, where he unveiled the government’s master plan for the area’s development. This plan, backed by an initial investment of 600 million pesos, focuses on sanitation and sustainable management, aiming to preserve the island’s natural beauty and resources.

During his visit, President Abinader proudly highlighted that Saona Island has achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming the first and only island in the hemisphere to be powered entirely by 100% renewable energy on a 24-hour basis. The government’s objective with Saona Island is to transform it into a model community that exemplifies sustainability and serves as an inspiration for other regions.

The president emphasized that the projects undertaken on the island aim to improve the quality of life for its residents, focusing on comprehensive healthcare and education initiatives. The vision is to create a sustainable environment where both the local community and tourists can thrive.

Recognizing Saona Island’s status as a popular tourist destination, receiving around a million visitors annually, President Abinader proposed that the island’s resources should be utilized to benefit its own development. This approach aligns with the government’s commitment to invest in the island’s growth and empower its inhabitants.

In support of this vision, President Abinader announced that financial resources from the Government’s Special Fund will be allocated to complete the construction of a ship that will facilitate transportation for the island’s residents.

The Minister of the Environment, Ceara Hatton, shared insights into the master plan, which requires an investment of RD 592,917,777. The plan’s implementation began in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in September 2022, with a rapid assessment to identify the island’s primary needs and devise an intervention strategy.

The visit to Saona Island marks a significant step towards creating a sustainable and thriving community, embracing renewable energy and eco-conscious initiatives. With the government’s support and investment, Saona Island is poised to become a shining example of environmental stewardship and sustainable development for the entire region.