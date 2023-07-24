Yván Lorenzo calls on Abinader to send a list of officials who received money from drug trafficking

Santo Domingo.- A legislator has urged President Luis Abinader to address allegations that some of his officials received funds from drug trafficking, purportedly to secure victory for the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) in the 2020 elections.

The congressman made these statements when approached by journalists covering the National Congress. The matter has gained attention, and the PRM previously announced that it had forwarded a list of candidates for municipal and congressional positions to various specialized agencies for scrutiny, including the United States Embassy, as part of their purification process.

