President Abinader says he is dissatisfied with levels of citizen security and seeks to reduce it by half

President Luis Abinader expressed his dissatisfaction with the current level of citizen security in the Dominican Republic and acknowledged that there is work being done to apply public policies aimed at reducing crime indicators. He mentioned that crime, unemployment, and the high cost of living have been the main concerns of citizens for the past 30 years.

While acknowledging that the year 2020 and 2021 saw low crime rates due to pandemic-related lockdowns, he emphasized that such levels are not normal. However, he expects a decrease in crime rates for the current year and even further reduction in the following year, thanks to ongoing reforms.

Regarding robbery and theft, Abinader stated that there has been a decrease in recent years, which can be attributed in part to the implementation of effective public policies. He highlighted that a significant percentage of homicides are related to social conflicts or violence between acquaintances rather than crimes.

Despite these challenges, the president remains committed to implementing measures to enhance citizen security and improve the overall well-being of the Dominican people.