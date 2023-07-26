PLD affirms during their governments the number of people suffering from hunger was reduced by 1.5 million

The Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) expressed its solidarity with the citizens of the Dominican Republic and condemned the alleged “new onslaught” by the Government of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), led by President Luis Abinader. The PLD criticized the government’s policies, which they believe have led to a significant increase in the cost of basic goods in the family basket.

The party pointed out that the current government should not dismiss the reality faced by the population and accused them of calling people who are struggling with rising prices “liars.” They highlighted the recent report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), which stated that the prevalence of hunger increased to 6.3% in the Dominican Republic.

The PLD listed the significant price increases for essential food items such as rice, beans, milk, cassava, pork, chicken, and eggs, which have put a strain on Dominican families. They compared these prices to those during the PLD governments when they claim the situation was much better.

The party mentioned the achievements of the PLD governments in reducing hunger and improving the protein supply for the population. They emphasized that during the PRM government, Dominicans are consuming 67% less protein than before.

The PLD also highlighted the public policies implemented during their time in power, aimed at supporting agriculture and improving the livelihood of the people.

In conclusion, the PLD emphasized the contrast between their “love for the people” and what they perceive as “contempt” from the current government. They firmly stated that the reality faced by the people cannot be dismissed as a lie and called for action to address the challenges affecting the population.