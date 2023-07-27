The sixth day of the Seismic Model Code for Latin America and the Caribbean begins

Santo Domingo.- The sixth day of the Seismic Model Code of Latin America and the Caribbean was successfully held in the Dominican Republic, with representatives from 15 countries attending. The three-day event aims to establish strategic alliances and promote best practices in earthquake-resistant construction.

The inaugural ceremony, held at the Barceló hotel, was attended by the Minister of Public Works, Deligne Ascención, and the director of the National Office for Seismic Evaluation and Vulnerability (ONESVIE), Leonardo Reyes Madera, along with experts in seismology and earthquake engineering, and directors of other institutions.

The main objectives of the event were to present the results of the fifth day, which took place in Bucaramanga, Colombia, in October 2022, and to discuss revisions and new content proposals of the technical subcommittees. The event also aimed to promote the dissemination and transfer of knowledge about the seismic code production process as a technical capacity for professionals in the Dominican Republic and the region.

The Minister of Public Works emphasized the importance of knowledge exchange in ensuring the safety of the population and the preservation of economic heritage. He highlighted that earthquakes of a certain magnitude in the region have a significant probability of occurring at any time, making it essential to be prepared and take appropriate measures to prevent and mitigate their effects.

During the event, it was announced that, for the first time, a public institution in the Dominican Republic would become a member of the Permanent Commission of the Model Seismic Code for Latin America and the Caribbean. ONESVIE will be represented in this commission by its director, Leonardo Reyes Madera.

Various conferences were held during the event, covering topics such as plans and policies for earthquake prevention and mitigation in the country’s road infrastructure, challenges in applying building codes in the Dominican Republic, proposals for the building construction code, and the impact of earthquakes in other regions. The discussions aimed to enhance earthquake preparedness and resilience in the Dominican Republic and the wider region.