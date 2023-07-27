Woman dies after falling from the fourth floor of Plaza Central

Santo Domingo.- A tragic incident occurred in the National District, where a woman lost her life after falling from the fourth floor of the Central Plaza. The authorities were called to the scene, and a unit from the Central Investigation Directorate (DICRIM) arrived to investigate the event.

The incident happened at approximately 7:40 in the morning, in the parking lot of the plaza. Witnesses reported that the woman, who has not been identified yet, appeared to be around 50 years old, with white skin and gray hair. She was wearing a white T-shirt, gray sports pants, and white tennis shoes at the time of the incident.

Witnesses stated that they heard the sound of the fall and immediately called emergency services (911) for assistance. The authorities will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.