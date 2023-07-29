The Dominican Republic ranks first in traffic accident fatalities

Most accidents are attributed to speeding, cell phone use and alcohol consumption.

According to the most recent statistical surveys, the Dominican Republic has the highest mortality rate caused by traffic accident injuries worldwide.

The national territory ranks number one with 65 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the World of Statistics count published yesterday.

It is followed by the Republic of Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand, with 41, 39, 36, and 32 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, respectively.

Vietnam has 31 deaths, Iraq 27, South Africa 22, while Nigeria and Armenia have 21 and 20 deaths, respectively.