LGBT rights activist Juanjo Cid will launch candidacy for alderman

Santo Domingo.- LGBT rights activist Juanjo Cid is set to launch his candidacy for councilor in constituency 1 of the National District for the Democratic Option party.

The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 3, at 7:00 p.m., on Avenida México, in front of the Liceo Estados Unidos. In a flyer where he appears wearing makeup, a necklace, and bracelets, Cid invites the community to learn about his proposals and join him in making history.

Minou Tavárez Mirabal, president of the party, along with Mario Sosa, councilor for constituency 1 of the National District, Sergia Garván, feminist and social activist, and Leonardo Sánchez, executive director of Amigos Siempre Amigos, are invited to the launching ceremony.

The announcement of Juanjo Cid’s candidacy has generated various comments on social networks. Some express support for his constitutional right to run for office, while others have different opinions. Regardless of the reactions, Cid’s candidacy marks a significant step for the LGBT community in the political landscape.