Casa de Campo will host its first food and wine festival

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas announced details for its Casa de Campo Food and Wine Festival in partnership with Invited, which will take place October 17-22, 2023.

It is a private collection of nearly 200 owned country and golf clubs or club operators, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 27 states and seven BigShots Golf dates.

“The Dominican Republic is often renowned for having the best beaches, best golf, and best amenities in the world, but our diverse and inspiring culinary scene can be overshadowed by those who have yet to experience the island’s unique flavors for themselves. We wanted to create a comprehensive event for our guests to enjoy all that this destination has to offer in the culinary arena and let our talent really shine,” said Jason Krycek, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Casa de Campo Resort & Villas.

“In partnership with Invited and featuring some of the best chefs in the industry today, our inaugural Food and Wine Festival will immerse attendees in local and international cuisine in a fresh and exciting way.”

The celebration of Dominican and international cuisine will feature a star-studded roster of attendees, including renowned celebrity chefs Hubert Keller and Akira Back, paired with Invited’s most talented chefs and mixologists. As part of the Food & Wine Festival, guest chefs will compete for the coveted title of the company’s Chef of the Year, a distinguished honor Casa de Campo has helped showcase since 2021.

Throughout the five-day event, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy food and wine pairings from some of the most notable names in gastronomy while enjoying all that Casa de Campo has to offer, including the resort’s new luxury accommodations at The Premier Club, including the new state-of-the-art spa and wellness center.

The weekend events program includes:

October 17 : Welcome dinner of the guest chef of the year at Minitas Beach

: Welcome dinner of the guest chef of the year at Minitas Beach October 18 : wedding dinner of the guest chef of the year at the restaurant Minitas Beach Club

: wedding dinner of the guest chef of the year at the restaurant Minitas Beach Club October 19 : Chef of the Year Guest Cooking Competition and Glow Golf Party at the Teeth of the Dog Driving Range

: Chef of the Year Guest Cooking Competition and Glow Golf Party at the Teeth of the Dog Driving Range October 20th – Casa de Campo Food and Wine Festival Grand Tasting Pavilion Session 1 at the Marina Riverside Center and Celebrity Chefs Under the Stars Showcase Reception at Minitas Beach Club

– Casa de Campo Food and Wine Festival Grand Tasting Pavilion Session 1 at the Marina Riverside Center and Celebrity Chefs Under the Stars Showcase Reception at Minitas Beach Club October 21 – Session 2 of the Casa de Campo Food and Wine Festival Grand Tasting Pavilion at the Marina Riverside Center and Guest Chef of the Year Revelation Dinner at the Flamboyan Hall

Attendees have the option to book a 3- or 5-day package that includes a wide variety of on-property activities and services to enjoy, such as horseback riding at the Equestrian Center, golf at each of the Pete Dye-designed resort’s three immaculate courses, a boat ride on Catalina Island, or treatments at the new spa and wellness center.

“Casa de Campo is an incredible tourist destination with fantastic epicurean offerings, from comfort food to surplus gourmet cuisine,” said Sean DiCicco, Invited’s Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage Operations.

“The opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in all that the resort has offered and enjoy unique dining experiences, demonstrations and social functions showcasing some of Invited’s most talented chefs and mixologists working alongside Casa de Campo’s talented culinary team will be truly special. an epicurean experience that will be second to none,” he added.