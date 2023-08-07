President of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on his official visit, arrives in the country this Tuesday

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic is set to receive a visit from his counterpart, President Mohamed Irfaan Ali of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. President Ali arrived in Santo Domingo on an official visit to strengthen diplomatic relations between the two nations, which have been established since 1970.

Upon his arrival at the Santo Domingo International Airport, President Ali will be welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Álvarez, the Dominican Republic’s ambassador in Guyana, Ernesto Torres, and other officials. A formal welcoming ceremony for President Ali will take place at the National Palace on Tuesday at 11:00 am.

After the formal honors and military review, the two presidents will hold a private audience in the Presidential Office. They will also have an extended meeting with their respective delegations in the Governing Council Hall. Later, a ceremony to sign instruments and a joint declaration will be held in the Ambassadors Room, followed by a private lunch in the Banquet Dining Room of the National Palace.

A Business Meeting will take place, bringing together business leaders from both countries in sectors such as energy, agriculture, tourism, and construction. The meeting will include presentations by Biviana Riveiro, executive director of ProDominicana, and Peter Ramsaroop, as well as the special participation of Celso Marranzini, president of CONEP, and Komal Singh, executive director of the Guyana Private Sector Commission. The visit aims to strengthen cooperation and explore business opportunities between the Dominican Republic and Guyana in various industries.