“We are going to get together to get Luis Abinader out”, Contreras favors opposition unit

Santo Domingo.- PLD leader Domingo Contreras expressed his support for creating an opposition front to confront next year’s electoral challenge in the Dominican Republic. He believes that coalitions have been successful in winning elections worldwide, while governments that focus on favoring business groups have been voted out of power. Contreras mentioned cases like Mauricio Macri in Argentina and Guillermo Lasso in Ecuador and predicted that the same fate might await President Luis Abinader due to the global trend of people seeking to recover from the social losses caused by COVID-19 and conflicts.

Contreras emphasized the need for opposition parties to unite, as coalitions have played a crucial role in securing power, including the current government led by Abinader. He mentioned efforts to select a unitary candidate for the city of Santo Domingo, indicating that there are two commissions working towards that goal.

The PLD leader pointed out various issues that he believes favor an opposition victory, including persistent blackouts, failures in education, and the need for democratic alternation. He criticized the current government’s management and the decline of social programs that affected literacy rates and other services.

Regarding the management of the capital city, Contreras highlighted the need for a tree planting plan to combat rising temperatures and improve air quality. He stressed the importance of addressing environmental issues for better quality of life and proposed installing satellite stations to monitor air pollution. Contreras also advocated for a city plan for Santo Domingo to organize various aspects such as transit, urbanization, and recycling, aiming to reduce plastic waste in the city.