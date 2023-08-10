Dominican Republic reaches 10.7 million inhabitants, according to X National Census

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has reached a population count of 10,760,028 individuals, as reported in the preliminary findings of the X National Population and Housing Census, unveiled by the National Statistics Office (ONE) on Thursday.

According to the data presented by Miosotis Rivas, the director of ONE, among the total population, 5,437,095 are women and 5,322,933 are men.

The results from the X National Population and Housing Census indicate an increase of 1,314,747 inhabitants compared to the previous census, marking a noteworthy population growth in the country.

The census findings also shed light on the most populated provinces:

1. Santo Domingo: 2,769,589 inhabitants

2. Santiago: 1,074,684 inhabitants

3. National District: 1,029,110 inhabitants

4. San Cristóbal: 688,828 inhabitants

5. La Altagracia: 446,060 inhabitants

In terms of housing, the census reported the following figures:

– Total houses: 4,418,619

– Occupied dwellings: 3,689,348

– Vacant homes: 720,200

– Collective housing: 9,071

Joel Santos, the Minister of the Presidency, highlighted the significance of the National Census. He underscored that the data gathered will play a pivotal role in shaping more effective public policies for the State. Additionally, he noted that this comprehensive data will enhance the government’s ability to strategize and implement actions that will ultimately benefit Dominican society.