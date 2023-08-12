These will be the weather conditions for the weekend

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) forecast that for this afternoon, as a result of the interaction of the wind with the orography, locally moderate downpours will occur at times with thundershowers and gusty winds over provinces of the northeast, southeast, Central Cordillera, and border areas such as Hato Mayor, Monte Plata, Duarte, Sanchez Ramirez, San Cristobal, San Jose de Ocoa, Samana, Hermanas Mirabal, Espaillat, Dajabon, Santiago Rodriguez, San Juan, and Elias Piña until early evening, when some isolated showers and distant thunderstorms are expected over sectors of Greater Santo Domingo.

Meanwhile, today Saturday, the rainy activity will decrease with respect to previous days due to the arrival of an air mass with lower humidity content and Saharan dust particles, causing a grayish sky and isolated clouds over most of the Dominican territory; however, a trough will be making possible the generation of clouds of significant vertical development that will leave moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms and wind gusts mainly over the localities of Samaná, San Pedro de Macorís, Hato Mayor, Monte Plata, El Gran Santo Domingo, Sánchez Ramírez, San Cristóbal, Monseñor Nouel, La Vega, Azua, Santiago, Elías Piña and San Juan, until early evening, when more will occur towards the Atlantic coast.

Most of the country will have isolated clouds and grayish skies on Sunday morning.

However, around midday, the passage of a tropical wave and the support of the trough at high levels of the troposphere will be increasing cloudiness over the northeast, southeast, the Central Cordillera, and the border area, mainly over Monte Plata, Hato Mayor, Greater Santo Domingo, Samaná, Sánchez Ramírez, Duarte, Monseñor Nouel, San Cristóbal, La Vega, Azua, Elías Piña and San Juan, among others, where isolated, locally heavy downpours with thunderstorms and wind gusts will occur, including during the night.