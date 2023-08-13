Streets of Greater Santo Domingo flooded after heavy rains this Saturday

From 4:00 in the afternoon, heavy downpours began to be generated with gusts of wind and thunderstorms.

The heavy rains registered this Saturday afternoon have caused severe floods and multiple puddles in different streets and avenues of Greater Santo Domingo.

A team of Listín Diario went along the avenues Quinto Centenario, 27 de Febrero with corner Duarte, and the highway 30 de Mayo, where they found some accumulations of water accompanied by solid residues.

The stretches of these public roads look like dirty creeks.

Flooded road.SAURO SCALELLA

These floods have also caused traffic jams and complications for pedestrians when walking.

According to Gloria Ceballos, director of the National Meteorological Office (Onamet), the rains, with thunderstorms, “remain very focused in Greater Santo Domingo and San Cristobal.”

Meanwhile, for the Peravia and San José de Ocoa provinces, the rains will extend “with less intensity.”

Since 4:00 in the afternoon, heavy downpours began to be generated with gusts of wind and thunderstorms.

Onamet has warned that weather conditions will be similar on Sunday afternoon.

“A grayish and opaque sky will be observed, but in the afternoon hours, the trough at high levels of the troposphere, which together with local effects will favor clouds to produce scattered downpours with possible thunderstorms,” it reported.

Rains will be felt in the provinces of Monte Plata, Hato Mayor, El Gran Santo Domingo, Samaná, Sánchez Ramírez, Duarte, Monseñor Nouel, San Cristóbal, La Vega, Azua, Elías Piña and San Juan, according to Onamet forecasts.