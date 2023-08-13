Teacher found dead in Higüey who was reported missing

Teacher Patricia Méndez Pérez, known as Marisela, was found dead Saturday afternoon in the Basilica of Higüey. Several days ago, she was reported missing.

The information was confirmed by Regional 15 of the Ministry of Education of the Dominican Republic (Minerd) through a statement posted on its social networks.

So far, it is not clear under what circumstances the teacher died.

It is recalled that, before being reported missing, the pedagogy professional left Yamasá for Minerd to participate in a workshop.

More details coming soon…