Mayor Carolina Mejía reports the activation of the Disaster Prevention, Mitigation, and Response Committee in response to the passage of Tropical Storm Franklin

With the potential approach of Tropical Storm Franklin and the issuance of alerts by the National Emergency Operations Center (COE) across the national territory, the National District City Council has taken action by activating the Disaster Prevention, Mitigation, and Response Committee.

Carolina Mejía, the mayor of the National District, conveyed this information through her Twitter account. She revealed that proactive measures are already underway within the city.

“In light of the announcement by @ONAMET_RDO and @COE_RD regarding the potential arrival of Tropical Storm Franklin and the issuance of a yellow alert for the National District, we have set the Disaster Prevention, Mitigation, and Response Committee into motion this afternoon. Preemptive measures are being carried out,” Mejía reported.

The provinces placed under a yellow alert include Santo Domingo, the National District, San Cristóbal, Peravia, Barahona, San Juan, Independencia, Elías Piña, San Pedro de Macorís, La Romana, San José de Ocoa, Monte Plata, Pedernales, Azua, Bahoruco, and La Altagracia.

Conversely, the provinces designated under a green alert comprise La Vega, Sánchez Ramírez, Duarte, Santiago, Espaillat, Hermanas Mirabal, Valverde, Monte Cristi, Puerto Plata, Monsignor Nouel, Hato Mayor, El Seibo, Samaná, María Trinidad Sánchez, Santiago Rodríguez, and Dajabon.