Preventive measures at Dominican airports as storm Franklin approaches

Santo Domingo.- The Tourism Cabinet has shared details of the precautionary steps being undertaken at Dominican airports in anticipation of the impending Storm Franklin’s passage through the nation.

In accordance with guidance from the National Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC), it has been decided that operations at Las Américas International Airport, La Isabela International Airport, and La Romana International Airport will be suspended from 10 p.m. on Tuesday until 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Similarly, Cibao International Airport, Gregorio Luperón International Airport, and El Catey International Airport will temporarily halt operations starting two hours later, from midnight until 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Currently, it is expected that Punta Cana International Airport will continue regular operations. The María Montez International Airport, which typically closes from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m., aligning with the forecasted hours of storm impact, was not included in the directive.

The cabinet emphasized that their teams are in constant session, closely monitoring the storm’s movement to potentially adjust the reopening times for the various airports, given Storm Franklin’s unpredictable trajectory.