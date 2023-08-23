280 people mobilized, 56 homes, 56 aqueducts and 26 electrical circuits affected by rains in Franklin

Santo Domingo.- The impact of Franklin’s heavy rains is evident across the country, as reported in the third bulletin from the Emergency Operations Center (COE).

The ongoing effects have forced approximately 280 individuals to flee their homes due to flooding and storm-related hazards, prompting 214 people to seek refuge in temporary shelters to ensure their safety.

Amid this devastation, 56 homes have been directly affected, leaving numerous families in a vulnerable state.

The water supply systems have suffered severe repercussions, with 56 aqueducts rendered inoperative and one partially affected due to the relentless downpour. This unfortunate situation has deprived almost a million users of access to clean, potable water, adding to the complexity of the ongoing emergency.

The impact on electricity is also evident, with nearly 26 electrical circuits affected, leaving tens of thousands of customers in various regions without power.

Electric companies, such as Edesur, EDEESTE, and EDENORTE, are actively working to restore the disrupted electricity supply.

In addition to infrastructural damage, the combination of heavy rainfall and strong winds has led to hazardous conditions on roads and streets. Fallen trees and power poles obstructing traffic have resulted in incidents in multiple locations.

Efforts from COMIPOL within the Ministry of Public Works and Civil Defense have been instrumental in providing security and assistance to the affected areas.

Santo Domingo, Monseñor Nouel, Duarte, San Cristóbal, Barahona, Azua, La Altagracia, Hato Mayor, and the National District have all borne the brunt of torrential rains and powerful winds.

The implementation of preventive evacuations and the establishment of temporary shelters have proven vital in safeguarding residents at risk.

The Dominican Red Cross has been actively mobilizing families in landslide-prone areas, notably the Aguacate community in La Puya de Arroyo Hondo.

As Tropical Storm Franklin maintains its course, local authorities and emergency response teams are tirelessly engaged in damage mitigation and the protection of the affected populace.

Residents are strongly urged to adhere to safety guidelines and maintain vigilance as the situation unfolds.