ISFODOSU and ADRU sign agreement to launch online scientific electronic library

Santo Domingo.- The Salomé Ureña Teacher Training Institute (ISFODOSU) and the Dominican Association of University Rectors (ADRU) signed an agreement to join forces for the launching of an online electronic scientific library to increase the visibility of Dominican scientific research, and thus promote the production of quality publications.

The agreement was signed by the rector of ISFODOSU, Dr. Nurys del Carmen González, and by ADRU president, teacher José Hazim Torres, who valued the importance of the creation of the Scientific Electronic Library Online (SciELO) for the country’s scientific heritage.

The ISFODOSU rector highlighted as one of the main benefits of the platform the fact that universities will be able to find a space where their research professors can publish the results of their researchers, without having to pay for it and in their own language, with a great scope and with the recognition of important databases, such as Web of Science.

She also stressed that for ISFODOSU it is a priority to train its education students in the field of research, which is why she is confident that this platform will stimulate them to become teacher-researchers.

“We want to develop our students’ research skills. Our idea is that when they graduate, in their schools, they use their knowledge to investigate the learning problems that their students may have, the management problems of their schools, and their own management problems of the academic process,” said Dr. Gonzalez.

Hazim Torres highlighted his satisfaction at being able to seal an initiative that ADRU had been seeking for several years, and emphasized that the platform will serve to motivate scientific research in the country.

“We have been working since previous directives to create this space. We are grateful that it was our turn to sign the agreement. It would not have been a reality if ISFODOSU had not provided the funds for the initiative, for which we thank it today,” he said.

The ADRU president was accompanied by its executive director, Esteban Tiburcio, as well as by members of the Research Network of the Association of University Rectors (RIADRU), Magdalena Cruz, Alvin Rodríguez and Enrique Soldevilla.

ISFODOSU’s Vice Rector for Research and Postgraduate Studies, Andrea Paz; the Director of Research, Vladimir Figueroa; and the Manager of ICT Services, Emilk Aquino, participated in the signing ceremony.

The objective of the SciELO Dominicana collection is to increase the visibility of quality Dominican scientific publications that predominantly publish articles resulting from peer-reviewed scientific research, through the indexing of their contents, with open access consultation and under Creative Commons licenses.

The agreement provides for the establishment of a Consultative Committee, made up of Dominican institutions that support the development of research, which will be responsible for the application of policies, criteria and procedures for quality control in the evaluation of Dominican scientific journals for their incorporation and permanence in the collection.