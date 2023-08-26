Yesterday there were 38 aqueducts out of service

As of yesterday, 38 aqueducts remained out of service, with 687,283 users affected due to storm Franklin, while 24 people remained sheltered in the El Túnel school in the Capotillo sector of the National District.

The aqueducts out of service are under the administration of the National Institute of Drinking Water and Sewerage (Inapa), which said that 69% of the affected systems had been r. At the same time, those of the Santo Domingo Aqueduct and Sewerage Corporation (Caasd) had rehabilitated all the damaged aqueducts.

This is contained in the report of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), which details that 683 homes have been affected, three destroyed and three partially damaged due to flooding or landslides.

Likewise, 3,415 people were displaced, two roads affected, 29 communities isolated, and one bridge affected.

The COE also informed that the electricity distribution companies of the East, North, and South had reestablished the energy service in their concessioned areas.

Although the storm left the country last Thursday, authorities kept several provinces on alert for possible urban and rural flash floods, flooding of rivers, streams, and creeks, as well as landslides.

Yesterday, rains continued to fall on the southern coast in the afternoon, which increased the dangers due to the saturated soils.

Health

Yesterday, the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, toured the communities of Manoguayabo, which were affected by the flooding, where a day for prevention and detection of diseases has been arranged.

The preventive day also includes the delivery of medicines to avoid cases of leptospirosis, delivery of mosquito nets, and other supplies, such as tank covers.

“We will make an evaluation and we will also have a collection center, and depending on this we will take the appropriate strategies for action. Right now the Ministry’s personnel are going house to house, duly identified and searching for cases of diarrhea, fever, vomiting, some cases of biodermitis”, expressed Rivera.

In the COE report, most of the affected houses are located in Cambita Garabito, San Cristóbal. It also explains the interventions of the different public institutions.