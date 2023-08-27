Storm Franklin leaves 2 dead and 3,390 displaced

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) is keeping the 31 provinces and the National District on alert following the passage of tropical storm Franklin, which left two people dead and one missing; 3,390 people displaced, three houses destroyed, 678 affected, 24 communities isolated, 91 aqueducts damaged, seven electrical circuits affected and two roads damaged.

The deceased are Rayner Victoriano Ruiz, 15 years old, who died after jumping into the Nigua river; Carlos M. Martínez, 32 years old, drowned while trying to cross a ravine in San Cristóbal and Seling F. Montero, 54 years old, still missing after jumping into the Guajimía ravine in Santo Domingo Oeste.