ISFODOSU is present at the International Book Fair Santo Domingo 2023 with events and publications

Santo Domingo.- The Salomé Ureña Higher Institute for Teacher Training (ISFODOSU) is participating with a stand at the XXV edition of the International Book Fair, FIL 2023, where it is promoting the different careers in the field of education, as well as its editorial catalog composed of over 60 works, including scientific and didactic material and literary works.

On a more didactic level, ISFODOSU presents its Guides for Reading and Dialogue with Dominican Classics, a material designed to develop students’ reading comprehension and analytical skills, with the participation of ISFODOSU´s teaching staff, Centro León and produced under the Methodology for the Integration of the Arts (MIA) conceived by Dr. María Amalia León.

The guides were based on the narrative collection of ISFODOSU’s Dominican Classics series, to facilitate the understanding of emblematic Dominican works such as Crónicas de Altocerro, La sangre, Over, El montero, Guanuma, Cuentos cimarrones and La fantasma de Higüey.

On a more scientific level, on Tuesday, August 29, at 5:00 pm at the National Library, the illustrated catalogs of Reef Fish from the National Aquarium and Birds from the National Zoo will be released.

ISFODOSU delivers to these institutions and to the country the first catalogs of these collections, which were the result of the research of participants of the Master’s Degree in Biology for Research, offered by the entity together with ISA University.

Also, on Wednesday, August 30, at 4:00 p.m., the higher education institute will be presented El crisol y la criba. Relatos de aprendizaje, the most recent work of the National Literature Prize winner, Dr. Manuel Matos Moquete, which has been edited by the ISFODOSU Publications Department, under the direction of Miguelina Crespo.

The work is a masterly collection of the learning experience of the outstanding Dominican writer, from his native Tamayo, to his university and postgraduate studies in Paris, France. The work will be presented in the Jeannette Miller Pavilion of the Aida Cartagena Portalatín Hall at the National Library.