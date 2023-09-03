Photos and details of the operation carried out in Capotillo after the shooting at La 42nd Street

The objective of this operation was to demonstrate a strong security force presence in the area and to ensure residents’ peace of mind.

The operation occurred from 4:30 pm yesterday and involved a detachment composed of the Special Forces of the Army, Navy, Air Force of the Dominican Republic, the National Drug Directorate (DNCD), and the National Police.

In total, 234 members of the Armed Forces, 2 Uro vehicles, four trucks, 12 Jeep J-8, nine vans, two motorcycles, 1 Navy Reaction Boat, and 1 Air Force helicopter were mobilized.

The National Police also deployed significant resources, with the participation of 76 agents belonging to specialized units such as the Lynx, Swat, and Gray Beret, supported by four vans, 12 motorcycles, and two trucks.

The deployment was carried out effectively and without significant incidents throughout the night, culminating at 10:00 p.m., when the security forces began their withdrawal.

The main objective of the presence of the authorities in the Capotillo sector was to reinforce security in the area.

The authorities are grateful for the cooperation of the residents of Capotillo during this operation and reaffirm their commitment to continue working tirelessly to ensure the security and well-being of the community.