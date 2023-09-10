Minister of Health Daniel Rivera leads day against dengue in Santiago

The Minister of Public Health, Dr. Daniel Rivera, together with the provincial authorities of the ministry, led this Saturday a day of fumigation and decacharrización in various neighborhoods of the Gurabo sector, north of this municipality, as a prevention against dengue and other vector-borne diseases such as leptospirosis.

The activity, organized by the Provincial Directorate One, directed by Dr. Adalberto Peña, included the communities of Los Platanitos, La Chichigua, Los Cajuiles, streets 7, 19, 20 and a part of the Gurabo River, among others, where there have been some suspected cases of dengue.

Minister Rivera said that on instructions from President Luis Abinader and Vice President Raquel Peña, Public Health continues to work on the prevention and promotion of programs to combat diseases and that, thanks to this effort, in the country at this time there are no reports of cases of Zika and Chikungunya, while leptospirosis and cholera are controlled.

Rivera called on the population to cooperate with the authorities by covering the tanks they have at home, smearing chlorine to avoid the breeding of the Aedes aegypti mosquito that transmits dengue.

He also thanked the president of the Dominican Municipal League (LMD), Víctor D’Aza and the mayor of La Vega and president of the Dominican Federation of Municipalities (Fedomu), Kelvin Cruz, so that the municipalities are integrated into the conference and contribute to the cleaning, eliminating improvised landfills where water accumulates and the mosquito is produced.

Rivera also highlighted the work, dedication, dedication and effort of doctors, nurses and epidemiologists in each preventive day carried out by the Ministry of Health throughout the country.

“An uncovered water tank can produce up to 120 mosquitoes per day, which would be difficult to control,” said the official, who added that the epidemiological fence will be maintained for at least four more weeks until the temperature change occurs.

The minister and president of the Health Cabinet recalled that dengue is endemic in the country and in the Americas. He said the disease had been declared a WHO and PAHO alert for the El Niño phenomenon and global warming, increasing the highest incidence of the disease in countries such as Brazil, Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador that have suffered great historical elevations.

In addition to Minister Rivera and the provincial manager One, Adalberto Peña, the provincial director of Health, Dr. Virgilio Gutiérrez, the person in charge of DPS 3, Dr. Carolina Núñez and the professional and technical team of DPS 2, representing Dr. Pedro Felipe, participated in the day.

Lethality and suspected cases

The Minister of Public Health, Dr. Daniel Rivera, explained that the lethality for dengue cases in the country is currently 0.04%, a low proportion compared to last year for the same date. He said that the greatest concern of detected cases is registered in Santo Domingo Norte. With regard to Santiago, the official indicated that this province does not have a high incidence. He reported that until this Saturday 26 cases had been reported, that is, half that occurred last year in relation to the disease.

Vulnerable population

Minister Rivera reported that the population most vulnerable to contracting dengue are people between 9 and 19 years old, especially those who had previously suffered from the disease.

He said that the mosquito that transmits the dengue virus attacks more in the lower limbs because it is always under the table and bed. He noted that the mosquito is more attracted to the person with type O blood.

Zero self-medication

Rivera urged people who present fever during this epidemiological alert not to self-medicate and go to public and private health centers, where he said there are specialists trained to provide service. He recalled that going to the doctor on time prevents serious cases and deaths.