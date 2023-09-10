Weather: Local downpours for tomorrow Sunday due to Hurricane Lee and a storm surge

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) reported that due to the indirect effects of Hurricane Lee and the high altitude through this Sunday, the weather would again witness, in the afternoon hours, some local downpours with isolated thunderstorms and wind gusts.

According to the state entity, these conditions will be present especially in the localities of La Romana, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Monte Plata, San Pedro de Macorís, Greater Santo Domingo, Monseñor Nouel, and Azua.

Meanwhile, in the evening hours, this activity will extend in San Juan, Elías Piña, Barahona, among others.

Conditions

National District: Local showers with isolated thundershowers and occasional wind gusts.

Santo Domingo East: Local showers with isolated thundershowers and occasional wind gusts.

Santo Domingo North: Local showers with isolated thundershowers and occasional wind gusts.

West Santo Domingo: Local showers with isolated thundershowers and occasional wind gusts.

Greater Santo Domingo: Maximum temperature between 32°C and 35 °C and minimum between 24 °C and 26 °C.