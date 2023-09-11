Abinader convenes Security Council

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader has called an extraordinary meeting of the National Security Council to address the evolving situation in Haiti. The meeting will convene today, Monday, September 11, at 9:00 AM at the National Police Palace.

The meeting’s primary focus is on the situation along the Dominican-Haitian border, with a specific emphasis on ensuring sovereignty and national security. President Abinader will personally preside over the meeting, which has a single agenda item: the border situation with Haiti and the progress of the actions taken to address it.

Attendees will include key figures such as the Minister of the Interior and Police, Jesús -Chú- Vásquez Martínez; the Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa; and the director of the National Police, Major General Eduardo Alberto Then. Other invitees encompass the president of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), Vice Admiral José Manuel Cabrera Ulloa; the head of the National Intelligence Directorate (DNI), senior military commanders, and other high-ranking officials.

This National Security Council meeting underscores the Dominican Republic’s commitment to defending sovereignty and national security, according to the Presidency spokesperson, Homero Figueroa. The President and his security team will comprehensively address the situation in Haiti and coordinate necessary actions to safeguard the nation’s interests. The Dominican Government remains vigilant regarding events in the neighboring country.

Additionally, the authorities of the Dominican Republic have decided to maintain the closure of the Dajabón border in response to ongoing efforts to excavate a canal diverting water from the Masacre River. Bilateral trade has been affected, as both nations have been unable to reach an agreement on this issue.