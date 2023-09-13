President Abinader initiates transparency drive: 19 Audit Reports set for public release

Santo Domingo.- The Comptroller General of the Republic has announced the forthcoming publication of 19 audit reports on its official website. This initiative has been directed by President Luis Abinader to bolster transparency in public management.

Félix Santana García, the Comptroller General of the Republic, emphasized that these audits are being made accessible to the public with the intention of enhancing transparency in the administration of public affairs. This move empowers society to become informed, assess, deliberate, and fulfill their civic duty by holding public officials accountable, in line with the principles of a social and democratic state.

The audit reports cover a range of institutions, including the Specialized Tourist Security Corps (Cestur), National Council for Children and Adolescents (Conani), State Sugar Council (CEA), General Directorate of Border Development, General Directorate of Government Accounting, Republic Air Force Dominican, National Institute of Student Welfare (Inabie), Ministry of Public Administration, National Institute of Early Childhood Care (Inaipi).

Additionally, audits have been conducted for the National Institute of Land Transit and Transportation (Intrant), Technological Institute of the Americas (ITLA), Ministry of Energy and Mines, Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology (Mescyt), Ministry of Defense, General Directorate of Mining, Ministry of Sports and Recreation, Ministry of Tourism, Central Logistics Support Essential Medicines Program (Promese/CAL), and the Superintendence of Electricity.