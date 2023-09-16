Admissions of children with dengue in network hospitals rise

The epidemic of dengue that the country keeps full of children with the disease is the emergency of public hospitals. In consultations, children with fever go to the doctor for other viruses, but those who go to the emergency room are mostly suspected of having the virus. Again, the Hugo Mendoza pediatric hospital admitted 92 children under 15 years of age, and the Robert Reid Cabral hospital reached 65 accepted. This occurs while maintaining the flow for emergencies.

Dr. Yocasta Lara, director of the National Health Service hospital network, offered the information. He assures that most provinces are without income. As the authorities call it, the epidemic outbreak is concentrated in Greater Santo Domingo, the National District, La Vega, Santiago, and Barahona.

The Marcelino Vélez hospital yesterday had 17 patients admitted for dengue: Jacinto Mañón, 07, and Arturo Grullón, of Santiago, 18.

Situation

More than seven thousand disease cases have been registered in the country, but a high underreporting suggests a higher number of affected. Authorities are investigating ten deaths from dengue, and six were confirmed. The call for the population to avoid mosquito breeding sites is maintained.

The disease

Dengue is a viral disease transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

The mosquito lays its eggs that become larvae and thus reproduce. Entomologists study their behavior.

This is an epidemic year, so the authorities have called on the population to avoid mosquito breeding sites. It is requested to decacharrizar and clean the gardens and areas with trees.

This week, Dr. Eladio Pérez, Vice Minister of Collective Health, said that the indicators in the country remain well below the other countries in the region of the Americas, thanks to the interventions they are carrying out.

He also presented the behavior of dengue to Epidemiological Week number 35, where he explained that currently, 3,123 cases were reported as suspects, and in the last week, they reported 1,093 six deaths.