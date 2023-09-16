Trough will cause rains on the territory

The incidence of a trough and the local effects of diurnal warming will cause heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and wind gusts over the northeastern slopes, the eastern plains, the Central Cordillera, and the border area.

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) forecasts that the rains will be more intense in Monte Plata, Hato Mayor, Dajabón, Elías Piña, San José de Ocoa and Santiago.

Temperatures will be hot, with maximum temperatures of 31°C and 33°C (87-91°F) and minimum temperatures of 24°C and 26°C (75-79°F).

Meanwhile, the Emergency Operations Center (COE) issued a green alert for Santiago Rodriguez, Santiago, La Vega, Espaillat, Hermanas Mirabal, Duarte, and Maria Trinidad Sanchez.