600 children from Boca Chica receive school supplies

Around 600 children from the Andrés community in Boca Chica have received school supplies to prepare for the upcoming school year. This initiative has been led by the RED Air Foundation in collaboration with the Caminante educational project, with the shared goal of ensuring access to education for children and adolescents in these communities.

Ilia Azpúrua, director of the RED Air Foundation, emphasized the importance of education as a transformative force and the foundation’s commitment to promoting initiatives that benefit children and adolescents.

The Caminante educational project serves as a key social partner of the RED Air Foundation and facilitated the connection with the community for the “A Dream with RED” program in 2021. This program aimed to reward students in Boca Chica for their academic achievements.

Azpúrua expressed the foundation’s ongoing support for the educational development of children and adolescents in the Dominican Republic.

As part of their collaboration with Caminante, the RED Air Foundation has allocated resources from the sale of their Hope Bonds during the months of July, August, and September 2023 to support Caminante’s efforts in the community.