Dominican Government prepares plan to modernize fire departments

Santo Domingo.- A commission of experts, including representatives from several ministries and municipal associations, will work on modifying decree 316-06, which currently governs the organization and administration of the Fire Department in the Dominican Republic. The objective is to create a new regulation that modernizes the Fire Department, ensures a living wage for firefighters, and provides them with health insurance.

The commission will consist of members from the ministries of the Presidency, Interior and Police, and Public Administration, as well as representatives from the Dominican Municipal League, the Dominican Federation of Municipalities (Fedomu), and the Dominican Federation of Municipal Districts (Fedodim). Their primary task will be to review and refine two bills related to the Fire Department currently being discussed in Congress, aiming to create a comprehensive draft that can be approved in legislative chambers.

The new regulations will address issues related to firefighter salaries and health insurance, while the accompanying law will focus on modernization efforts, equipment upgrades, station improvements, and the establishment of a firefighter academy.

This initiative was established during a meeting held at the Dominican Municipal League and was attended by government ministers, including Joel Santos (Presidency), Jesús Vásquez Martínez (Interior and Police), and Darío Castillo (Public Administration), as well as Víctor D’Aza Tineo, the general secretary of the LMD.

Minister Vásquez Martínez emphasized the commitment to finding a definitive solution for the firefighters, aiming to improve their living conditions and fulfill the demands of the population for a well-equipped and effective Fire Department.

The commission’s work will contribute to the modernization and betterment of the Fire Department in the Dominican Republic, ensuring the welfare of its personnel.