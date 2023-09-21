Roberto Ángel assures border towns are a priority for President Abinader

Over the past three days, the Dominican government has been conducting social initiatives to assist thousands of people in vulnerable communities in the border areas of Comendador, Hondo Valle, Juan Santiago, El Cercado, and La Rancha. These efforts are part of the government’s commitment to prioritize the well-being of residents in these regions.

Roberto Ángel Salcedo, Director of Strategic and Special Projects of the Presidency, emphasized the importance of focusing on border towns as a priority for President Luis Abinader. He mentioned that the government’s social policy aims to be effective and reach those in need, with coordinated efforts extending to the territories.

Salcedo highlighted that over 18 government institutions are working together to bring solutions to vulnerable communities, reflecting President Abinader’s commitment to assisting low-income families. These efforts have included the distribution of raw and cooked food rations, as well as providing care to young people, pregnant women, and the elderly.

The initiatives are a response to the challenges faced by these communities, particularly in the wake of the closure of the binational market. The government is committed to addressing the urgent needs of these border regions and ensuring the well-being of their residents through programs like “Cerca de Tí” (Near You).