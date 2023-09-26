National Office for Seismic Assessment and Vulnerability of Infrastructure and Buildings evaluates 182 schools

Santo Domingo.- The National Office for Seismic Assessment and Vulnerability of Infrastructure and Buildings (Onesvie) is set to strengthen 182 school buildings across 60 schools located near active seismic faults nationwide. This announcement was made by Leonardo Reyes Madera, the general director of Onesvie, during an event commemorating the twentieth anniversary of the Puerto Plata earthquake that occurred on September 22, 2003.

Leonardo Reyes Madera, an earthquake-resistant engineer, emphasized the significance of this government initiative. He credited President Luis Abinader’s commitment and responsibility, which enabled the promotion of this project that has been a dream for over 40 years.

The decision to reinforce these schools stems from the commitment made by the Ministry of Education (Minerd) during the symposium titled “Resilient Schools against Seismic Events: Challenges in the National Context,” organized by Onesvie in October 2022 in the city of Puerto Plata.