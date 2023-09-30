The Hugo Mendoza pediatric hospital beats its own record every day in the number of patients admitted with dengue fever; yesterday, it had 98 minors bedridden with the viral disease that affects children.

Meanwhile, the Roberto Reid Cabral Children’s Hospital registered 72 hospitalized patients.

The data were offered by the director of the National Health Service (SNS) hospital network, Yocasta Lara Hernandez.

Other hospitals maintain many occupied beds, which complicates the dynamics of these centers, which also attend to other children with various pathologies.

The Hospital General de la Plaza de la Salud is the third that attends the most patients; its authorities reported 18 admissions, and eight were waiting for beds in the emergency room.

The San Lorenzo de Los Mina hospital had 25 children hospitalized. Admissions are increasing, as this is where the disease outbreak is highest. Marcelino Velez Santana had 19 children in bed, and Jaime Mota de Barahona had 20. The Arturo Grullón in Santiago had 17,6, and the one in Boca Chica had 16.

Lara said that the Jacinto Mañon center has 11 children admitted with dengue, the Almirante,3 nine; Ciudad Juan Bosch, another nine; Felix2 Maria Goico, five and 15 at the Juan Pablo Pina.

Symptoms

Dengue has unique symptoms that can be confused with other diseases. Doctors and citizens should be alert to suspicions.

It produces sudden onset fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, nine, and rash. Doctors ask parents to be vigilant.