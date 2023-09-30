Storm Philippe moves very slowly; Rina will get stronger

At 7:00 a.m. Friday, Tropical Storm Philippe was located near 18.5 north latitude and 55.2 west longitude, about 835 kilometers east of the northern Leeward Islands, Lesser Antilles, the National Weather Bureau said in its most recent report.

Philippe is moving very slowly to the southwest at about four kph. It is expected to keep moving southwestward over the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are at 75 kph, with higher gusts. “No significant changes in intensity are forecast for the next few days and it could dissipate during that time,” Onamet said.

Tropical Storm RINA

About RINA

Tropical storm RINA was located near latitude 19.0 north and longitude 46.6 west, about 1,738 kilometers east of the northern Leeward Islands, Lesser Antilles.

According to the weather bulletin, Tropical Storm Rina is moving north/northwestward at about seven kph and is expected to turn further westward tonight or tomorrow.

Maximum sustained winds are at 75 kph, with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast over the next few days.