Fire in the parking lot of the Plaza Naco shopping center

Santo Domingo.- A fire incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Plaza Naco shopping center, situated on Fantino Falco Street in the National District.

The National District Fire Department promptly responded to the situation, deploying several units to the scene to address the fire. Fortunately, the fire brigade succeeded in extinguishing the fire entirely.

It was determined that the fire originated in one of the vehicles parked within Plaza Naco. Thankfully, no significant injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.