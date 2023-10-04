Minister of the Presidency highlights the reduction in the homicide rate in September to 10.10%

The Minister of the Presidency, Joel Santos Echavarría, has announced that in September, the homicide rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the Dominican Republic was 10.10, reflecting a reduction of nearly two percentage points. This decline is part of a trend towards reducing the homicide rate, with the goal of bringing it down to single digits.

Santos Echavarría emphasized that while progress is being made, even one homicide is too many. He urged the population to remain aware of the issue and stressed the government’s commitment to further improving and reducing the homicide rate.

On a cumulative level, the country’s homicide rate stands at 12 per 100,000 inhabitants, indicating stability in this regard.