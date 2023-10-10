Dominican Republic and Suriname seal agreement to strengthen air transport between both countries

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic and President Chandrikapersad Santokhi of Suriname have signed four historic agreements aimed at strengthening their countries’ economies. These agreements cover various sectors, including energy, agriculture, the hydrocarbon industry, and air services.

One of the significant agreements is the Memorandum of Understanding on Air Services, which focuses on enhancing aviation cooperation between the two nations. It outlines various aspects of air cooperation, such as airline designations, traffic rights, code-sharing, and charter operations. This agreement aims to improve connectivity and facilitate the transportation of passengers and goods between the Dominican Republic and Suriname.

President Abinader also mentioned the potential for a special relationship in the tourism sector. The Dominican Republic is willing to share its experience to help Suriname develop its ecotourism potential.

These agreements mark an important step in strengthening bilateral ties and fostering economic development between the two nations.